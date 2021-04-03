Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $392.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

