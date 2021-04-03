Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,617 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMN stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.