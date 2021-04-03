Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chegg were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.78.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,137,769 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

