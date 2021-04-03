Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 1,330 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 171,049 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $34.79 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $34.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

