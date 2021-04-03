Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,655 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

