CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Down to $132.66

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $132.66, but opened at $127.79. CarMax shares last traded at $126.37, with a volume of 20,122 shares.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,721,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

