Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Up 39.8% in March

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

