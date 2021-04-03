Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carter Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.25 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Carter Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

CARE stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 472.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

