CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $5.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $25.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $25.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.91 billion to $27.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $473,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 97,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 170.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,429,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after buying an additional 900,140 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,019 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

