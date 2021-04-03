CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $169.66

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.66 and last traded at $167.20, with a volume of 2844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Get CDW alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.52.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in CDW by 15.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 90,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.