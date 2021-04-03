Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cerner were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 472.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.35.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

