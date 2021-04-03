CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $130.80 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $130.80 million and $50.95 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00005994 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 52% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00074452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00301027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00091373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.75 or 0.00747018 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00027628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00015156 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,713,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,816,839 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.