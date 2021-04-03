Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

NYSE:YUM opened at $109.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.