Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.01.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

