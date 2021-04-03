Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in National Grid by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in National Grid by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $59.64 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.