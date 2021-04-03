Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 45 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 286,171.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 217,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,394,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at $40,469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,738,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after purchasing an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.17.

NYSE PAYC opened at $376.75 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.23 and a 200-day moving average of $388.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 133.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

