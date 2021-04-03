Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,182,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 525,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

