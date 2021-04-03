Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $1.70 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after buying an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,924,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

