Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $1.65 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $32.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $32.70.

