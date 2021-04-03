Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $33.07 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $33,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $258.53 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

