Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CGIFF. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

