Cisco Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 454,854 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,078% compared to the typical daily volume of 38,621 call options.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.