Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $60.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.72.

WDC opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

