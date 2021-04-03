Citigroup Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VAW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,244,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000.

Shares of VAW stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $90.36 and a 12 month high of $175.60.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

