Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.02.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

