Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after buying an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 272,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $37.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

