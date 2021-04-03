CloakCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $5,139.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $5,139.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00014829 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,615,055 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

