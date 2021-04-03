CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sets New 12-Month High at $183.39

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $183.39 and last traded at $183.39, with a volume of 854 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

In related news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,868,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,376,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CMC Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,244,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

