Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.50

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 55.90 ($0.73). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 2,395,396 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £813.16 million and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

