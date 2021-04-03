Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.50

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.50 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 55.90 ($0.73). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.73), with a volume of 2,395,396 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £813.16 million and a P/E ratio of 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Coats Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Coats Group Company Profile (LON:COA)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit