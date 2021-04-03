Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Short Interest Up 32.6% in March

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of COHN stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 million, a PE ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

