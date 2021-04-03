Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 17.4% in March

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 936,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

COLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

NASDAQ COLM opened at $104.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $112.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,610,696.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560 in the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.