ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,174 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,866 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

