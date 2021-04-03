Contrasting Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) & Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global Capital Partners alerts:

56.5% of Stifel Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Stifel Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Global Capital Partners has a beta of 6.03, meaning that its stock price is 503% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Stifel Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial $3.34 billion 2.20 $448.40 million N/A N/A

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global Capital Partners and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 12.26% 14.78% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Capital Partners and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Stifel Financial 2 3 1 0 1.83

Stifel Financial has a consensus target price of $48.39, suggesting a potential downside of 26.44%. Given Stifel Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger or acquisition candidate. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, Global Capital Securities Corporation, operated as a broker-dealer. Global Capital Partners Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. It provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. The company also participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance, as well as offers financial advisory services. Stifel Financial Corp. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.