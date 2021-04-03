CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Major Shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine Sells 101,802 Shares

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) major shareholder Financial Corp Peregrine sold 101,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $1,306,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial Corp Peregrine also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 29th, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 5,942 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $67,798.22.
  • On Wednesday, March 24th, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 34,332 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $457,645.56.
  • On Monday, March 22nd, Financial Corp Peregrine sold 13,596 shares of CPS Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $208,290.72.

CPSH opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $174.58 million, a PE ratio of 105.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Comments


