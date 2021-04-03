Craig Hallum Increases Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $35.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.67. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $32.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

