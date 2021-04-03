Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $43.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.25%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

