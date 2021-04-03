Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,689 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHT opened at $70.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $966.31 million, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $114.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

