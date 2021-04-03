Credit Suisse Group Increases WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target to $35.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

