Critical Comparison: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 6 6 0 2.50 StoneCo 0 4 7 0 2.64

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $32.27, suggesting a potential upside of 31.70%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $66.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than StoneCo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and StoneCo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $588.92 million 4.86 $42.15 million $0.38 64.49 StoneCo $626.01 million 28.45 $203.54 million $0.70 91.74

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than CarGurus. CarGurus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CarGurus has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of StoneCo shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 11.75% 24.71% 17.32% StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69%

Summary

StoneCo beats CarGurus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the United Kingdom; and the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces as independent brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

