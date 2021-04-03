Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Recommended Story: G-20

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit