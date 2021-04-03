Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

