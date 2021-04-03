Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $4.18 Million in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,825,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.16. 135,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,771. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $134.49 and a 1-year high of $300.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

