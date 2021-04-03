Curran Financial Partners LLC Takes $1 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CSX by 932.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CSX by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,997,000 after purchasing an additional 255,393 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

CSX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,679,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

