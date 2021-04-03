CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 205.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 136.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 34.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $278,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.