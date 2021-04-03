Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,271 shares of company stock valued at $16,921,571 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.