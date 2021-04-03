Dash Green Market Capitalization Tops $6,607.23 (DASHG)

Dash Green (CURRENCY:DASHG) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Dash Green has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Dash Green has a market cap of $6,607.23 and approximately $101.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash Green coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.34 or 0.00140541 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Dash Green Profile

Dash Green (DASHG) is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash Green is dashgreen.net

