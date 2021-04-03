Datacoin Achieves Market Cap of $23,420.79 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,420.79 and $17.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020385 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (CRYPTO:DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

