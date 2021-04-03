Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 9,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,727,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.90.

PLAY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.21.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,111,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,967,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $11,580,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.