DecentBet (DBET) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $672,737.70 and $10,633.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00052442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.14 or 0.00671650 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00069542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00027908 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

