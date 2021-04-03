Delta Air Lines, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.38). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of DAL opened at $48.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $65,271,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after buying an additional 1,682,597 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

