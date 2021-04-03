Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,642,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 1,827,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,358,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 161,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

