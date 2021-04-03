Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.
Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $16.91.
In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,642,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,525,000 after buying an additional 1,827,324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,358,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,972,000 after buying an additional 161,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.
About Huntington Bancshares
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
